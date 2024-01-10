President Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Stable Sino-U.S. Relations Amid Tensions

In a recent correspondence reported by Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping underlined the significance of harmonious Sino-U.S. relations, replying to a letter from an Iowa native whom he first met nearly 40 years ago. Amid the climate of recent years, where the relationship between China and the United States has suffered due to a multitude of disputes including a trade war and disagreements over the COVID-19 origins, this interaction signals a vital conversation.

A Meeting of Leaders

Despite the strained relationship, there has been some improvement in communication following a meeting between President Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November. However, the situation remains tense, particularly concerning the contentious issue of Taiwan. The self-governed island, claimed by China as part of its territory, is in the midst of a presidential election, a significant event that further fuels the conflict between China and the U.S.

Call for Cooperation

In his correspondence, President Xi emphasized the collective efforts of the people of both nations in achieving the current state of Sino-U.S. relations. He expressed readiness to work with the United States towards steady, sound, and sustainable development of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of cooperation over confrontation. The Chinese President also called to reject the Cold War mentality and focus on common interests.

The Taiwan Question

The ‘Taiwan question’ remains a sensitive point in Sino-U.S. relations. The Chinese military officials have urged their U.S. counterparts to prevent ‘provocative actions’ in the South China Sea. This request came during a key talk in Washington, underscoring China’s firm stance on the Taiwan issue and its urge for the U.S. to decrease military deployment and provocative actions in the South China Sea. Both U.S. and Chinese military leaders discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication to prevent competition from escalating into conflict, aligning with Xi Jinping’s emphasis on the need for stable Sino-U.S. relations.