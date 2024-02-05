President Biden's Struggle with Foreign Policy Amid Global Conflicts

President Biden's tenure so far has been marked with laudable domestic and economic legislative achievements. However, his handling of foreign policy, once considered a key strength, has been fraught with challenges. The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, coupled with escalating Middle East tensions, including a drone attack on U.S. troops in Jordan, have raised questions about the stability of global affairs under his administration.

Mounting Challenges in the Middle East

The Middle East's volatility has been a key test of Biden's foreign policy prowess. The administration pledged a forceful response to attacks by Iran and its Middle East proxies, with 85 targets hit in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. has also targeted Yemen's Houthis, signaling a possible escalation in strikes against Iranian assets and proxies. Yet, as the administration pushes for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, it faces international reservations about its military actions.

Obstacles and Opportunities in Southeast Asia

Aside from the Middle East, the Biden administration's foreign policy in Southeast Asia has seen a mixed bag of successes and failures. Efforts to strengthen key bilateral partnerships, including engagements with the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore, have shown promise. Yet, the administration has been criticized for its 'lackluster' performance in other Southeast Asian nations.

The Implication of Biden's Foreign Policy

The complexities of the global stage may prove more precarious now than at the start of Biden's presidency. As such, the effectiveness of his foreign policy efforts is under scrutiny. While not all issues can be directly attributed to the President, his administration inevitably bears a measure of responsibility for the current state of international relations. This responsibility calls for a sustainable and comprehensive approach to resolving these global conflicts.