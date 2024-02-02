President Biden's Consultation with TV Show Co-Host Joe Scarborough: A Study of Media Influence

In a revelation that illuminates the influence of popular media on the highest echelons of American power, it has come to light that President Joe Biden frequently consults Joe Scarborough, co-host of the renowned television show and former Republican congressman. This interaction extends to Biden often reaching out to Scarborough to gain insights on a wide array of topics and to express concerns about media coverage.

Biden's Connection with Joe Scarborough

The president's relationship with Scarborough is not a casual one; it is a deeply entrenched part of his media consumption and decision-making process. Individuals privy to the dynamics of their interaction have consistently observed this interaction. President Biden does not merely watch the show; he actively engages with its content, habitually asking his staff about stories, polls, or segments from the show. This active involvement manifests the show's influence as a constant part of his information-gathering routine.

White House Engagement with Morning Joe

The significance of the show extends beyond the President himself. It has been noted that many of Biden's top aides also track the content of 'Morning Joe', prepared to anticipate potential inquiries from the President. This level of engagement indicates how the show's content directly impacts White House operations and decision-making processes.

Media Influence on Biden Administration

Moreover, the President's engagement with popular media is not limited to Scarborough and 'Morning Joe'. Vice President Kamala Harris is also known to be a viewer of the show and has even hosted a dinner for Scarborough and his co-host. Biden's media consumption extends to other cable news shows, with CNN's 'Fareed Zakaria GPS' being his second favorite. It's a dynamic that underscores the significant role media plays in shaping the Biden administration's approach to policy and governance.