President Biden Warns Houthi Rebels Over ‘Outrageous Behavior’

US President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Houthi rebels, denouncing their ‘outrageous behavior’ that has escalated tensions in the region. This comes in response to the Houthis’ recent wave of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea, a strategic international maritime route.

US and British Retaliation

The United States and Britain responded to these provocations with airstrikes that reportedly killed at least five people and wounded six others. This retaliation has stirred up concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in the region. President Biden, however, affirmed that the US would not back down if the Houthi rebels persist with their actions.

Labeling Houthis as ‘Terrorist’

Calling Yemen’s Houthi forces a ‘terrorist’ group, President Biden warned that the US would respond decisively to their ‘outrageous behavior.’ This strong statement follows airstrikes launched by American and British forces in Yemen, retaliating for attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed fighters. The President clarified that while the US does not seek war with Yemen, it will not hesitate to take further action if provoked.

Terrorist Designation and Humanitarian Crisis

There is also talk of potentially reapplying the terrorist group designation to the Houthis, a label that was lifted by the Biden administration in 2021. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of casualties and a nation on the brink of famine. The US stands firm in its commitment to respond to further provocations, with the President’s warning against the Houthi rebels signaling a readiness to use military force if necessary.