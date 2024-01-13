en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

President Biden Warns Houthi Rebels Over ‘Outrageous Behavior’

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
President Biden Warns Houthi Rebels Over ‘Outrageous Behavior’

US President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Houthi rebels, denouncing their ‘outrageous behavior’ that has escalated tensions in the region. This comes in response to the Houthis’ recent wave of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea, a strategic international maritime route.

US and British Retaliation

The United States and Britain responded to these provocations with airstrikes that reportedly killed at least five people and wounded six others. This retaliation has stirred up concerns about the potential for a broader conflict in the region. President Biden, however, affirmed that the US would not back down if the Houthi rebels persist with their actions.

Labeling Houthis as ‘Terrorist’

Calling Yemen’s Houthi forces a ‘terrorist’ group, President Biden warned that the US would respond decisively to their ‘outrageous behavior.’ This strong statement follows airstrikes launched by American and British forces in Yemen, retaliating for attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed fighters. The President clarified that while the US does not seek war with Yemen, it will not hesitate to take further action if provoked.

Terrorist Designation and Humanitarian Crisis

There is also talk of potentially reapplying the terrorist group designation to the Houthis, a label that was lifted by the Biden administration in 2021. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of casualties and a nation on the brink of famine. The US stands firm in its commitment to respond to further provocations, with the President’s warning against the Houthi rebels signaling a readiness to use military force if necessary.

0
United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
In an electrifying announcement for lovers of Latin alternative music, the Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba Fusion band, El Laberinto del Coco, has unveiled a series of performances in both New York City and Puerto Rico. The ensemble, steered by Héctor ‘Coco’ Barez, formerly associated with Calle 13 as a percussionist, has carved a niche in the
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
2 mins ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
3 mins ago
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Tragic End for Former Boxer Russell Barnett in Traffic Stop Incident
1 min ago
Tragic End for Former Boxer Russell Barnett in Traffic Stop Incident
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
2 mins ago
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
2 mins ago
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
1 min
Celebration in Kano as NNPP Supporters Commemorate Governor Yusuf's Supreme Court Victory
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
2 mins
Fierce Competition in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Counties
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Game Triumphs, Unexpected Disruptions and More
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
2 mins
The Absence of Ishan Kishan: Speculation, Clarification, and Anticipation
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
3 mins
A Rollercoaster of Victories and Unforeseen Changes in Girls' Prep Basketball
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
3 mins
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
3 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball Scores: Dominance, Narrow Escapes, and High-Scoring Thrillers
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: More Than Just Scores
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
42 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app