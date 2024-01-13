President Biden Nominates Indian-American Judge Sunil R. Harjani to Federal Court

President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American Judge Sunil R. Harjani to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. This nomination is part of Biden’s 44th round of nominations for federal judicial positions, including six individuals designated for federal district courts. The White House underscores their exceptional qualifications, experience, and commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution.

Diversifying the Nation’s Courts

This recent announcement brings Biden’s federal judicial nominees to a total of 215, reflecting his dedication to diversifying the nation’s courts in personal and professional dimensions. The president’s commitment to diversity in the judiciary is a cornerstone of his administration, enhancing the representation and voices of various communities in the country’s legal system.

Who is Judge Sunil R. Harjani?

Judge Harjani has been serving as a United States Magistrate for the Northern District of Illinois since 2019. His legal repertoire includes a stint as an Assistant Attorney and Deputy Chief in the Securities and Commodities Fraud Section of the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. He also has experience in federal civil litigation as a senior counsel at the US Securities & Exchange Commission and as an associate at Jenner & Block LLP. Additionally, he has clerked for Judge Suzanne B Conlon on the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Harjani’s Academic Credentials

Harjani brings with him a strong academic background. He received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the renowned Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University. His academic and professional achievements have positioned him as a potent candidate for the federal judicial position.