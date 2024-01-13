en English
President Biden Honors Korean American Community on Korean American Day

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
On the occasion of Korean American Day, President Joe Biden extended his heartfelt greetings and recognition to the Korean American community, acknowledging their substantial contributions to the United States in a plethora of fields such as technology, business, arts, and public service. Biden’s message underscored the essential role the Korean American community plays in shaping the nation’s social canvas with their rich heritage and diverse culture.

Contributions and Achievements of Korean Americans

President Biden emphasized the community’s commitment to family values and community, highlighting their roles as entrepreneurs, lawyers, public servants, and service members. The message underscored that the Korean American community has made significant strides in various aspects of American life, including science, education, business, arts, and cuisine.

Marking Korean American Day

Korean American Day marks the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the U.S. on January 13, 1903. The House of Representatives and Senate passed resolutions to celebrate this day in 2005, honoring the millions of Korean Americans who have contributed to the country’s progress and prosperity.

The United States and Korea: A Historical Perspective

The President’s statement also shed light on the historical bond between the United States and Korea, tracing its origins to the treaty between the two nations in 1882. This treaty laid the groundwork for a deep, lasting partnership, underpinned by shared values and common interests. The ‘Korean Wave’ or ‘Hallyu,’ the global influence of Korean popular culture, was also mentioned as a significant cultural force resonating far beyond Korea’s borders, even leaving a considerable imprint on cities like Milwaukee.

President Biden’s message served as a testament to the indelible mark the Korean American community has made on the United States, enriching the nation’s economic and cultural diversity and reinforcing the ties that bind the two countries together.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

