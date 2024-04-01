President Biden Directs Reduction in US Visa Wait Times for Indians, Garcetti Reveals

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently disclosed a groundbreaking directive from President Joe Biden, marking a significant shift in US visa policy towards Indian applicants. In an effort to address the long-standing issue of visa backlog, Biden's instructions aim to significantly reduce the current 250-day wait time for US visas in India, a move that underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations and the importance of the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Garcetti's Response to Long Visa Wait Time

The reduction in waiting time for US visas is linked to a 60% rise in granting of visas in India over the last year. "This is a legislative issue Congress needs to tackle, whether it's the number of legal immigrants, green cards, or citizenships. Like any country, there are limits. This can be frustrating for Indians, as there are many who wish to come to America. Last year, India had the highest number of student visas, double that of the second-largest country," Garcetti told ANI. Indian students are increasingly choosing to study at US universities, creating a boom for American Universities. The number of Indian students in the US has skyrocketed, with a staggering 35% increase in just one year. Currently, there are over 250,000 students from India at US universities.

Challenges and Efforts in Reducing Visa Wait Times

Despite the 75% decrease in visa waiting time, there still remains a waiting period of 250 days. When Garcetti was asked about this ongoing 250-day waiting period, Garcetti stressed, "Where the 250 is still a long way. It is, and too high for me. The president said, Eric, I want you to bring down visa wait times in India. I think it's probably the first time a President ever said that to an ambassador in any country." "I don't think presidents even focus on visa wait times, but we all have so many Indian friends who are saying, Why is this taking so long? That it even went up to the president. So the reality of that 250 is an average. And I think the typical person is actually under 200 days already. It's difficult with the existing resources," he remarked.

Strengthening Diplomatic Connections

Additionally, the US Embassy in India reported a record influx of Indian students to the US for higher education, with a 35% increase reaching an all-time high of 268,923 students in the 2022-23 academic year, as per the Open Doors Report. To boost diplomatic connections, Garcetti said two consulates -- in Bangalore and Ahmedabad -- had been opened in India. Despite hurdles, they're working to increase staff levels after agreements are made during state visits, to make sure they represent themselves well and engage diplomatically in the region.