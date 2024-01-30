In 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, was signed into law, marking a significant legislative milestone for then Vice President Joe Biden. Fast forward to the present, President Biden has not only retained Obamacare but has further enhanced it, reaching out to millions of Americans and transforming their lives.

Revitalizing Healthcare with Enhanced Obamacare

President Biden's administration has seen a record number of Michiganders and a surge of ACA consumers nationwide. With investments made under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden in 2022, a staggering four in five HealthCare.gov customers can now afford healthcare coverage for $10 or less per month. Additionally, amidst the pandemic, some Medicaid enrollees have transitioned to the ACA Marketplace, highlighting the ACA's pivotal role in health coverage during challenging times.

Economic Growth Defying Predictions

Under Biden's leadership, the U.S. economy has demonstrated resilience and growth, quashing predictions of an impending recession. Unemployment rates have remained at an almost five-decade low, reflecting a robust workforce and an economy on the move. The stock market, a barometer of economic health, has been hitting new highs, signaling investor confidence and prosperity.

Crime Reduction: An Unsung Achievement

Another noteworthy achievement of Biden's administration is the drop in violent crime rates, potentially hitting another 50-year low. The decrease in murders under his watch underscores the administration's commitment to ensuring safety and peace for all Americans. Collectively, these accomplishments have begun to shed light on President Biden's impactful presidency, far beyond just politics.