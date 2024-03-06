Preserving Threads of History: UI's Sonya Meyer Showcases Historic Costume Collection

During a recent gathering of the Palouse Patchers at the 1912 Center in Moscow, Sonya Meyer, a textiles, apparel, and design professor at the University of Idaho, illuminated the rich tapestry of history embedded in the Leila Old Historic Costume Collection. Meyer, also the curator, shared insights into the collection's origins, its focus on Palouse region artifacts, and highlighted several unique pieces, including dresses from the 1800s and a Seminole pieced skirt.

Unveiling Textile Treasures

The presentation by Meyer wasn't just a showcase but a journey through time. The Leila Old Historic Costume Collection, housed in Hayes Hall at UI, boasts over 8,000 pieces, with a significant emphasis on items that narrate the Palouse region's history. Among the items Meyer brought were two 19th-century dresses, men's shirts from Thailand featuring distinct embroidery, and quilts with intricate designs, including a Victorian crazy quilt. These items, Meyer explained, are not just artifacts but stories of the people who made and wore them.

A Legacy of Preservation

The collection, established in 1967 and named after Leila Old in 1981, has grown significantly, challenging the confines of its current space. Meyer shared the touching story of a dress donated with a brooch containing hair, a common Victorian-era practice, showcasing the personal and emotional connections many of these items hold. The attendance of Richard Old, Leila's son, underscored the familial legacy of textile preservation and the deep knowledge of fashion trends and garment care his mother imparted.

Exhibits and Education

Meyer also highlighted recent exhibits that traversed fashion through decades, wedding dress trends, and service member uniforms, demonstrating the collection's educational potential. These exhibits, along with the collection's role in teaching design students and the public about textile preservation, underscore the collection's importance as a resource for understanding fashion history and textile conservation.

As the presentation concluded, attendees were left to ponder the intricate connections between textiles, history, and personal stories. Meyer's passion for preserving these threads of the past not only honors those who came before but also educates and inspires future generations to appreciate the art and history of textiles.