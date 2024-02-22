Preserving History and Heart: Ruby's Diner Tiles Turned into Art for Huntington Beach Charity

When Ruby's Diner, a beloved Huntington Beach landmark, closed its doors in 2021, it left behind more than just memories. In a heartwarming twist of fate, its iconic red roof tiles have found a new purpose. Through a creative fundraiser, these tiles are now a beacon of hope for several local nonprofits, merging art, history, and philanthropy in a community-driven effort to make a difference.

A Creative Solution to Preserve a Legacy

The idea to repurpose Ruby's Diner's red roof tiles into unique pieces of art came from Visit Huntington Beach's 'Show Your HB Love' initiative. The organization saw an opportunity to celebrate the diner's legacy while supporting the community. Local artist Melissa Murphy, known for her vibrant surf-and-beach themed murals, was enlisted to transform the tiles into bespoke artworks. Each piece encapsulates the spirit of Huntington Beach, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to own a slice of local history. Priced at $250, these tiles don't just serve as memorabilia but as a direct line of support to crucial local causes.

Supporting the Heart of Huntington Beach

The beneficiaries of this innovative fundraiser are organizations at the core of Huntington Beach's cultural and environmental preservation. Among them are the Bolsa Chica Conservancy, dedicated to safeguarding a vital wetland ecosystem, and the Huntington Beach Art Center, which nurtures the city's vibrant arts scene. Also benefiting are the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, the Surfrider Foundation North Orange County, and the Therapeutic Riding Center of Huntington Beach, each playing a unique role in enriching the community's life. The campaign's structure allows buyers to select which nonprofit their purchase supports, fostering a personal connection between the donor and the cause.

A Tangible Connection to Community History

The sale of Ruby's Diner roof tiles has turned into more than just a fundraiser; it's a movement that unites the community around shared history and collective goodwill. These tiles, now laden with Melissa Murphy's art, offer a tangible connection to the past and a hopeful glance towards the future. While they require in-person pickup due to their delicate nature, the effort is a small price to pay for a piece of Huntington Beach's heart. As these tiles find new homes, they carry with them stories of sunny days by the pier and the collective spirit of a community that cherishes its past while looking forward to its future.

In an era where change is constant, the story of Ruby's Diner's roof tiles is a reminder of the beauty of preservation, the power of community, and the impact of small acts of kindness. As this campaign unfolds, it underscores the profound connections between place, history, and the people who cherish both.