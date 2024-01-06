en English
Preserving Finnish-American Heritage: FFN Acquires Finlandia University Buildings

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Preserving Finnish-American Heritage: FFN Acquires Finlandia University Buildings

A New Chapter for Finnish-American Heritage

Finlandia Foundation National (FFN), dedicated to safeguarding Finnish-American interests, has taken a significant stride in preserving Finnish cultural institutions. The foundation has acquired two buildings formerly belonging to Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan. These include the Finnish American Heritage Center and the North Wind Books store. The acquisition comes as a lifeline to these institutions, which were at risk following the closure announcement of the university in March 2023.

A Campaign for Preservation

The FFN has initiated a $3 million campaign, with the funds raised going towards supporting this cause. The campaign’s success has enabled the foundation not only to purchase the buildings but also to acquire archival materials, artworks, and resources associated with the Finnish American Folk School. Equally noteworthy is the retention of six staff members who manage the programs and care for the material assets. These staff members continue to contribute to the preservation and propagation of Finnish-American heritage.

Digitizing Heritage, Ensuring Accessibility

As part of its future plans, the FFN aims to digitize archival records, making them readily available to the public. The foundation is also planning to create touring exhibitions, a move that will further enhance the accessibility of these cultural resources. Moreover, the FFN is set to establish an endowment for ensuring the sustainability of these resources. This initiative aligns with the foundation’s mission to preserve, promote, and celebrate Finnish heritage in America.

Finlandia University, a notable institution founded in 1896 by Finnish Lutheran immigrants, had to close due to low enrollment numbers. The last batch of students graduated in the spring of 2023. The recent acquisition by the FFN marks a new beginning for the university’s buildings and the rich heritage they contain.

Education United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

