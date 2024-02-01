Preserving Black History in Colorado: An Endeavor of Importance

In the Rocky Mountain state of Colorado, a significant endeavor is underway to protect and preserve the rich tapestry of Black history. This is being achieved through two notable projects initiated by History Colorado; the documentation of the state's Green Book sites and the Museum of Memory project. The Green Book, a critical travel guide during the era of segregation, listed businesses that opened their doors to Black travelers. Colorado businesses had the honor of being included in several editions of this guide. The Museum of Memory, on the other hand, focuses on recording the experiences of community members in various neighborhoods, adding a personal touch to historical documentation.

Preserving Black History: A Team Effort

At the helm of these projects, Terri Gentry, the Engagement Manager for Black Communities at History Colorado, has been relentlessly pursuing the preservation of Black history. The Museum of Memory project, a three-year endeavor, and the Green Book project, ongoing for about 6-8 months, are both under her diligent oversight. Alongside Gentry, documentary producer and director donnie betts, who styles his name in lowercase, is also making significant contributions to these preservation efforts. He has produced a documentary on Dearfield, an all-Black settlement, and created an audio tour for the Historic Five Points neighborhood in Denver, a historically Black district affected by redlining.

Highlighting Significant Historical Connections

Betts's work goes beyond mere documentation. He has meticulously highlighted the area's connections to significant U.S. historical figures such as Frederick Douglas's sons and emphasized the importance of buildings like the Wheatley apartments, which once housed a YWCA. This meticulous attention to detail brings to life the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that are often overlooked in mainstream history narratives.

Preservation Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges of preservation, both Betts and Gentry remain committed to their mission - to save as many pieces of Black historical significance as possible. Their efforts serve as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging and preserving the rich tapestry of Black history in the U.S. This story is part of a four-part series by Denver7, focusing on the ongoing preservation efforts for buildings throughout the state of Colorado.

Meanwhile, on the political front, U.S. senators and representatives from Colorado are advocating for the designation of the Dearfield Homestead as a national park. This move is aimed at preserving the Black American history of the area, which was a prominent agricultural community promoting Black land ownership and economic independence. Despite hardships such as the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, the Dearfield Homestead stands as a testament to the resilience and contributions of the homesteaders. Efforts are currently underway to conduct a special resource study of Dearfield to identify its potential to be included as a unit of the National Park System. This initiative, backed by bipartisan support from political leaders in Colorado, is seen as a profound acknowledgment of American history and aims to add a significant thread to the broader tapestry of Black history in the United States.