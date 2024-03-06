Preserve Chattanooga Sells Historic Terminal Station Centerpiece to NorthPond Partners

Preserve Chattanooga, a key player in the city's historic preservation efforts, has finalized the sale of its prized portion of the Terminal Station complex on Market Street to NorthPond Partners LLC, marking a significant shift in stewardship for this iconic Chattanooga landmark. The transaction, completed in February 2024, includes the transfer of the domed former passenger lobby space, which has served various roles, most recently as a hotel lobby until 2022. This move comes after Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, received the space as a donation from Choo Choo Partners LP in 2018 and subsequently invested over $230,000 in its restoration and preservation.

Historic Preservation and Investment

Under Preserve Chattanooga's guardianship, the Terminal Station saw significant improvements, including a new roof, various structural repairs, and the commission of preservation studies. A notable achievement was the installation of custom-built front doors, closely replicating the original design, funded by a grant from the State of Tennessee. These efforts underscore the organization's commitment to preserving Chattanooga's architectural heritage. Additionally, as part of the sale, NorthPond Partners has agreed to a preservation easement that safeguards the interior dome and exterior façade, ensuring the landmark's historic integrity remains intact.

Strategic Partnerships and Preservation Easements

The sale to NorthPond Partners, a firm with a history of engagement in site improvements, signifies a strategic partnership aimed at furthering the preservation and improvement of the Terminal Station complex. Todd Morgan, the executive director of Preserve Chattanooga, emphasized the importance of the passenger lobby space to the overall functionality of the complex and highlighted the organization's role in protecting Chattanooga's landmarks through preservation easements. Currently, Preserve Chattanooga holds easements on several significant buildings, including the Dome Building, the Customs House, and the Tivoli Center.

A Legacy of Rail and Architecture

Since its inception in 1909, the Terminal Station's 82-foot-high dome has been a welcoming beacon for visitors to Chattanooga. Designed by architect Donn Barber in the Beaux Arts style, the station symbolized Chattanooga's rise as a crucial railroad junction, connecting the South with the North. At its peak, the Terminal Station facilitated fifty passenger trains a day, alongside freight and package services. Its entrance boasted the world's largest arched window system at the time, showcasing the city's architectural ambition and technological progress.

This sale not only represents a new chapter in the Terminal Station's storied history but also reaffirms the importance of preservation partnerships in safeguarding our architectural heritage. As NorthPond Partners takes the reins, the continued protection of the Terminal Station underlines a shared commitment to celebrating and maintaining Chattanooga's historical landmarks for future generations.