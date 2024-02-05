Preservation of Legacy: Malissa Turney Secures Family's Historic Property through Conservation Easement

In a noble act of preservation, Malissa Turney has signed a conservation easement with The Land Trust for Tennessee, ensuring the protection of her family’s 126-acre property in Knox County. This agreement is aimed not just at safeguarding the prime agricultural soil and forestland that the property boasts, but also at preserving the historical significance attached to it.

Legacy Spanning Over Five Generations

The property, purchased by Turney's ancestor Orange Warwick in 1823, has been a site of agricultural activity and a symbol of family heritage for five generations of Warwicks. The property's historical value is further accentuated by features like the Boston Graves Cemetery, which houses headstones dating back to the Revolutionary War.

A Conservation Easement to Limit Future Development

The conservation easement signed by Turney will impose restrictions on future development, thus maintaining the land's agricultural and scenic qualities. Despite these restrictions, Turney retains the right to continue managing the land. This move is seen as a reflection of Turney's long-held desire to honor her mother's wishes and safeguard the family farm's legacy.

Ensuring Perpetual Protection

The Land Trust for Tennessee, instrumental in the protection of 136,000 acres of land since its inception in 1999, will ensure that the terms of the easement are respected in perpetuity. Their mission is to protect and conserve Tennessee's natural and historic landscapes for future generations, a vision that aligns perfectly with Turney's aspiration for her family's land.