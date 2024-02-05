Preservation Alliance of West Virginia Opens Grant Applications for Historic Schools

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) has thrown open its doors to applications for the Fund for Historic Schools Grant. The grant, aimed at preserving historic school buildings, has earmarked a total of $665,000 for the initial round. The grants, expected to be awarded to between 5 and 10 recipients by May 2024, will range from $50,000 to $300,000. The application deadline has been set for March 1, 2024.

Fostering Economic Development

The competitive grant program is primarily designed to foster economic development in rural West Virginia communities. This initiative is expected to stimulate local economies through the renovation and repurposing of certified historic school buildings, particularly in areas with high poverty rates.

Abandoned school buildings often turn into liabilities, leading to urban blight and illegal activities, while the school districts continue to bear maintenance costs. The grant aims to alleviate these issues by supporting community efforts to preserve and find new uses for these structures.

Generous Funding

In 2019, PAWV established the Saving Historic Places Grant Program and recently developed the Fund for Historic Schools as a special subprogram. This initiative is funded by a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant, received from the National Park Service. This grant is part of a larger $9.7 million award distributed to 13 subgrant programs across 12 states.

The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant commemorates Paul Bruhn, the late executive director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont. Currently in its fifth year, the grant aims to support rural economic development through historic preservation. This marks the second consecutive year that PAWV has been a recipient of this generous grant.