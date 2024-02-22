Prescott to Honor Black History Month with Poetry, Theater, and Film: A Celebration of Cultural Legacy

Imagine a room where the walls echo with the words of Dahveed Nelson, poetry vibrates through the air, and history takes a theatrical form, bringing the past and present into a harmonious dialogue. This is not a mere daydream but a vivid reality set to unfold in Prescott this February, as the city gears up to celebrate Black History Month with two captivating events. These events are not just commemorations; they are a powerful testament to the enduring spirit and contributions of the African American community, aiming to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation among all community members.

Advertisment

A Stage for Acknowledgment and Forgiveness

The first event, titled 'Moments of Acknowledgment and Forgiveness,' promises an afternoon brimming with cultural richness. Scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at 101 West Goodwin St., second floor, in downtown Prescott, attendees will be treated to a blend of poetry and theatrical performances. Among the highlights is the work of renowned poet Dahveed Nelson, a luminary in the world of spoken word and a co-founder of The Last Poets. Nelson's poetry, known for its raw power and evocative imagery, has captivated audiences worldwide, making his participation a cornerstone of the event. Additionally, the staged reading of 'Harriet Tubman's Dream' by playwright Lisa A. Giordano will offer a unique lens through which to view the life and legacy of one of America's most iconic freedom fighters.

Screening of 'RIGHT ON!': A Glimpse into Radical Sentiment

Advertisment

The following day, Prescott College's Crossroads Center will host a screening of the performance film 'RIGHT ON!', a cinematic journey back to the radical Black sentiment of 1960s America. This screening not only serves as a historical exploration but also as a reflection on the evolution of African American cultural and political thought. The inclusion of Dahveed Nelson in this event, both as a featured poet and as a pivotal figure in the film, bridges the gap between past and present, inviting attendees to engage with the roots of contemporary social movements.

Uniting Voices: The Power of Community Engagement

These celebrations are more than just events; they are a rallying call for community engagement and reflection. With the participation of award-winning producer, director, and playwright Camilla Ross, and actor Jay Ruby, known for his work with the Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater Company, Prescott's Black History Month observance is set to be a multidimensional experience. Through poetry, theater, and film, these events aim to highlight the richness of African American culture and encourage dialogue and reflection within the community. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, Prescott is not just acknowledging Black History Month; it is actively participating in the ongoing dialogue about race, history, and culture in America.

The significance of these events in Prescott extends beyond their immediate cultural and educational impact. They resonate with the broader narrative of Black History Month, emphasizing the role of art and creativity in societal change—a theme echoed in the life and work of figures like James Weldon Johnson. By celebrating the artistic achievements and historical contributions of the African American community, Prescott is contributing to a deeper, more nuanced understanding of American history and identity. As we gather in Prescott this February, let us remember that these events are not just a celebration of Black history but a celebration of our shared history—a history that continues to shape and define us all.