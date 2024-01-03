Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

In a significant move to revitalise its appeal and enhance its sustainability, Prescott Gateway Mall, a notable shopping center in Prescott, Arizona, has undergone a substantial $2.5 million renovation. The initiative, led by its new owners, ZL Prescott, LLC, has seen the mall rebranded as the Pine Ridge Marketplace, complete with a new logo and website.

Embracing Sustainability

Highlighted in an announcement made on Monday, the transformation of the mall into a more sustainable facility stands at the forefront of this renovation. The installation of energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems is set to reduce energy consumption and operating costs considerably. This move not only aligns with growing global concerns about energy efficiency but also promises to create a more welcoming environment for visitors.

A Vision for Revitalization

The renovation forms part of the owners’ vision to breathe new life into the mall, transforming it into a dynamic hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Chris Lupo, a part-owner of ZL Properties, expressed confidence in the mall evolving into a vibrant community hub. This vision, he believes, can be realized with the expertise of the professional leasing team at Prescott Commercial and the continued support of the local community.

Upgrades and Recreational Events

The Pine Ridge Marketplace will see numerous upgrades, including new entrances, an enhanced courtyard aesthetic, and an improved parking lot. Beyond the physical improvements, the mall aims to become a lively destination for both locals and visitors by hosting various recreational events. From car shows and farmer’s markets to holiday festivities, these events promise to add a layer of community engagement and entertainment to the shopping experience.