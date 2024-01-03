en English
Business

Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
In a significant move to revitalise its appeal and enhance its sustainability, Prescott Gateway Mall, a notable shopping center in Prescott, Arizona, has undergone a substantial $2.5 million renovation. The initiative, led by its new owners, ZL Prescott, LLC, has seen the mall rebranded as the Pine Ridge Marketplace, complete with a new logo and website.

Embracing Sustainability

Highlighted in an announcement made on Monday, the transformation of the mall into a more sustainable facility stands at the forefront of this renovation. The installation of energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems is set to reduce energy consumption and operating costs considerably. This move not only aligns with growing global concerns about energy efficiency but also promises to create a more welcoming environment for visitors.

A Vision for Revitalization

The renovation forms part of the owners’ vision to breathe new life into the mall, transforming it into a dynamic hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Chris Lupo, a part-owner of ZL Properties, expressed confidence in the mall evolving into a vibrant community hub. This vision, he believes, can be realized with the expertise of the professional leasing team at Prescott Commercial and the continued support of the local community.

Upgrades and Recreational Events

The Pine Ridge Marketplace will see numerous upgrades, including new entrances, an enhanced courtyard aesthetic, and an improved parking lot. Beyond the physical improvements, the mall aims to become a lively destination for both locals and visitors by hosting various recreational events. From car shows and farmer’s markets to holiday festivities, these events promise to add a layer of community engagement and entertainment to the shopping experience.

Business Sustainability United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

