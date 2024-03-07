Preliminary Hearing for El Camino College Sledgehammer Attack Suspect Jeffery Davis

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Jeffery Davis, the suspect in the brutal sledgehammer killing of 65-year-old Junko Hanafusa at El Camino College, faced a judge at Torrance Courthouse for his second preliminary hearing. The attack, which took place on December 24, 2023, led to the death of Hanafusa, who was walking her dog and collecting recyclables on campus. Davis, a 40-year-old transient, pleaded not guilty to murder charges during his arraignment on January 17, under California Penal Code section 187.

Details of the Incident

The incident that shook the local community occurred near the El Camino College Gymnasium, where Hanafusa was attacked with a sledgehammer. She succumbed to her injuries the following day at a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, through security camera footage from outside the Gymnasium, identified Jeffery Davis as the attacker. He was apprehended at Alondra Park, close to the campus, a few hours after the attack.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence Collection

During the brief hearing, which lasted approximately three minutes, Davis appeared in court dressed in a blue prison jumpsuit, with his hands cuffed. Judge Thomas Sokolov scheduled the next preliminary hearing for May 15, as both the prosecution and defense stated they were still in the process of gathering evidence. Deputy District Attorney Walter Quintero indicated awaiting autopsy results among other evidence, while public defense attorney Murrey Correa emphasized investigating thoroughly to ensure the truth is revealed.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The shocking nature of the crime has rattled the local community, especially students and staff at El Camino College. The case continues to draw significant attention as both sides prepare for the forthcoming legal battles. With the next court date set, many are closely watching to see how justice will be served for Junko Hanafusa and what measures will be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.