Law

Pregnant Inmate in Florida Seeks House Arrest as Legal Battle Ensues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Pregnant Inmate in Florida Seeks House Arrest as Legal Battle Ensues

In a startling revelation, a 28-year-old female inmate, Daisy Link, confined in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, Florida, has become pregnant during her incarceration. The surprising development has sparked a demand for changes in her imprisonment conditions while her case remains pending.

Plea for House Arrest

Link’s attorney, Marlene Montaner, is preparing to request for her client’s shift from jail to house arrest. The legal maneuver comes in light of the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ surrounding Link’s unexpected pregnancy. Montaner has cited the stress and fear that her client is currently experiencing within the jail’s confines as significant reasons necessitating the shift.

Unresolved Circumstances

The conditions under which Link became pregnant while in jail remain indistinct. The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department has initiated an investigation into the puzzling case, seeking to uncover the truth behind the unanticipated pregnancy of an inmate who has been in their custody since 2022.

Family’s Demand for Answers

Link’s sister has publicly expressed her distress and demand for immediate answers from corrections officials. The family seeks an explanation regarding how Link could have become pregnant while under the stringent supervision of jail authorities. The upcoming hearing will address the request for a shift in confinement conditions, shedding more light on this mystifying case.

Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

