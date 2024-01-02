en English
Business

Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Predictive Oncology Inc., an industry leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery and biologics, has announced a series of participations in high-profile events. In a move that’s expected to heighten visibility and forge strategic alliances, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond F. Vennare, is scheduled to present at the high-profile Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, California, on January 9, 2024.

A Week of Strategic Engagements

Alongside the Biotech Showcase, Predictive Oncology will also be part of the 13th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event and BIO Partnering JPM Week 2024. This schedule of events extends the company’s reach to a wide audience of potential partners, collaborators, and investors. The senior management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week, creating a fertile ground for networking and potential collaborations.

The Power of PEDAL

Predictive Oncology’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is a game-changer in the field of drug discovery. The platform boasts an accuracy of 92% in predicting the response of tumor samples to drug compounds. This significant capability can streamline the selection of drug/tumor type combinations for further testing, thereby accelerating the process of drug discovery and development.

Key Player in AI-Based Drug Discovery

The company also maintains a biobank with over 150,000 assay-capable heterogeneous human tumor samples, a resource that sets Predictive Oncology apart in the AI-based drug discovery landscape. The company operates a CLIA lab and GMP facilities and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The announcement also contains forward-looking statements about Predictive Oncology’s strategy, operations, financial position, future revenues, performance, projected costs, and management plans. These statements, however, are subject to considerable risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. As such, actual future performance may vary considerably from what is projected.

Business Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

