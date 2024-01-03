en English
Predicted Economic Slowdown in El Paso and Las Cruces in 2024: A Look at the Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
In a recent prophesy by The Border Region Modeling Project in collaboration with UTEP’s Department of Economics and Finance, a deceleration in economic expansion for El Paso and Las Cruces in 2024 has been foreseen. The annual Borderplex Regional Economic Forecast report has painted a picture of a somewhat softened economy, with an anticipated rise in El Paso’s unemployment rate from 4.2% in 2023 to 4.9% in 2024. Despite this outlook, UTEP Economics Professor Tom Fullerton, maintains a perspective of stability when compared to historical standards.

Impact on Sectors

The sectors most likely to bear the brunt of this slowdown are manufacturing and retail. The forecast, however, isn’t all gloom and doom. Both regions are predicted to experience historical growth in personal income, with a projection surpassing the $40 billion mark for the first time. This translates to an approximate per capita income of $44,000 to $45,000.

Role of Educational Attainment

A significant part of this anticipated growth is attributed to an increase in educational attainment among residents. The direct relationship between education and income levels has been well documented, and the current prediction underscores this correlation. As the populace becomes more educated, their income potential increases, contributing to the region’s overall economic prosperity.

Exchange Rate and Purchasing Power

Another potential beacon of positivity is the expected average of $18.20 pesos for the peso-per-dollar exchange rate. This indicates a strong purchasing power for residents residing south of the border, and a potential increase in retail exports to visitors from northern Mexico.

A Cautionary Note

Despite the overall stable outlook, Fullerton advises prudence. While he believes a recession seems unlikely for 2024, he does acknowledge the existence of uncertainties in the economy. Factors like international conflicts and high levels of consumer and household indebtedness in the U.S. pose potential hurdles to economic stability and growth.

