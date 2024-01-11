Precise HVAC Home Services Marks Grand Opening in Bristol

In the heart of Bristol, a new business venture has unfurled its sails. Precise HVAC Home Services, a full-service residential HVAC solutions provider, celebrated its grand opening at its headquarters on 35 Wooster Court, Unit D. The company, an embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit of its owner, Jose Crespo, is set to cater to the home service needs of a significant portion of Connecticut.

A Journey of 17 Years Culminates in Entrepreneurship

Jose Crespo, with a robust 17-year tenure in the HVAC industry, has always been an advocate of professional excellence. It was his ambition and expertise that led him to establish his own business in the city he calls home. Officially launched in August, Precise HVAC Home Services is Crespo’s brainchild, a testament to his dedication to the industry and his community.

Boosting Local Economy and Job Creation

Currently employing three people, Precise HVAC Home Services is making strides in the local economy. New businesses like Crespo’s contribute significantly to economic diversity and job creation, vital elements in the sustainable growth of any community. Operating within approximately a 50-minute radius of Bristol, the company is poised to serve a substantial portion of Connecticut, promising reliable, high-quality HVAC services.

Grand Opening: A Milestone in Crespo’s Venture

The grand opening of Precise HVAC Home Services marks a significant milestone in Crespo’s entrepreneurial journey. City and chamber leaders, alongside the community, celebrated the inauguration of this new venture, underscoring the potential of local businesses in fostering economic resilience and community development. As Precise HVAC Home Services sets sail, it embodies Bristol’s entrepreneurial spirit, promising a future of growth, service, and community engagement.