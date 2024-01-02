Preble County Announces Comprehensive Schedule for Community Meetings

In an effort to foster community engagement and participation, a comprehensive schedule of various community meetings and events across Preble County, Ohio has been announced. This calendar encompasses a diverse array of organizations and purposes, including village councils, school boards, support groups, recovery programs, service clubs, and more. Among the specific groups listed are the 7-Pillars Drug Recovery Program, the New Paris Village Council, the ‘We Care’ Cancer Support Group, Eaton Community Schools Board of Education, and the Republican Probity Women of Preble County.

Meeting Frequencies and Venues

The frequency of these community meetings varies widely, with some convening weekly, others monthly, and still others on specific days of the month such as the first Monday or third Wednesday. The venues for these gatherings are equally diverse, spanning various locations in Eaton, New Paris, Camden, and other locales within Preble County.

Online Meetings: A New Norm

In addition to the traditional face-to-face meetings, many organizations have adapted to the digital age by offering online alternatives. For instance, the Five Rivers Area of Narcotics Anonymous now conducts its meetings via Zoom on the third Sunday of each month. This innovative approach ensures that help and support are available to all addicts, regardless of their physical location or mobility.

Other Notable Meetings

Regardless of one’s interests or needs, this comprehensive meeting schedule offers a wealth of opportunities for community involvement and engagement. The provided contact information for each meeting further facilitates participation, making it easier than ever for residents to get involved, make a difference, and foster a stronger, more connected community.