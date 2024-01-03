Preacher the Labrador Joins Saco Police Force, Boosting Search and Rescue Operations

In a significant stride towards enhancing community safety, the Saco Police Department in Maine has ushered in a new member to their squad – a 1.5-year-old black labrador retriever named Preacher. Preacher, who joined the department in September, has successfully accomplished his canine certification for tracking and is currently in the process of receiving certification for narcotics detection.

Preacher: The Specialized Search and Rescue Dog

As per a recent Facebook post by the department, Preacher is set to serve as a specialized Search and Rescue dog. His duties extend beyond Saco, as he is also tasked with aiding neighboring communities in locating missing and lost individuals. This addition to the force will enable the police department to initiate search and rescue operations independently, without having to wait for a trained K9 from another police department. Such autonomy could play a pivotal role in determining the outcomes of these situations.

Labradors in Police Work

While breeds like German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois are commonly associated with police work, labrador retrievers are also acknowledged for their exceptional tracking and detection skills. This fact is endorsed by The National Police Dog Foundation. Although not as widely recognized, the use of labrador retrievers like Preacher in law enforcement is gradually gaining prominence.

Enhancing Service Capabilities

Preacher’s induction into the force is being celebrated as it amplifies the department’s service capabilities and bolsters community safety efforts. The Saco Police Department’s commitment to the community is further demonstrated with this strategic addition, fostering an environment of safety, trust, and resilience.