Pre-Oscar 2024 Parties Light Up LA: Stars, Fashion, and Unforgettable Moments

Hollywood's elite gathered in Los Angeles for a weekend of star-studded pre-Oscar parties, setting the stage for the 2024 Oscars with unforgettable fashion moments and high-profile gatherings.

Advertisment

From fashion houses like Chanel and Saint Laurent to Hollywood agencies and organizations, the weekend was a whirlwind of celebration, style, and anticipation for cinema's biggest night.

Starry Nights and Fashion Highlights

Among the most talked-about events were the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner celebrating 'Oppenheimer' and the Chanel 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner, where stars showcased their style.

Advertisment

Notably, Blackpink's Rosé, serving as Saint Laurent's global ambassador, radiated glamour, while Hailey Bieber opted for a chic, bossy look in a black suit. The array of parties also saw a 'Bridgerton' reunion, with Jonathan Bailey and other cast members catching up amidst the festivities.

The pre-Oscar parties not only served as a platform for fashion statements but also as a celebration of this year's achievements in film. Giorgio Armani honored Martin Scorsese for his Oscar nomination for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the label's Beverly Hills flagship, highlighting the deep connection between fashion and film.

Celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Sandra Bullock, and Paris Hilton were spotted enjoying the glamorous festivities, underscoring the industry's camaraderie and support for one another's accomplishments.

Advertisment

A Prelude to the Oscars

As the prelude to the Oscars, these parties played a crucial role in setting the tone for the awards ceremony. The gatherings provided a space for nominees and industry insiders to mingle, celebrate, and reflect on the year's cinematic triumphs. With the Oscars on the horizon, the excitement and anticipation reached a fever pitch, promising a night of accolades and recognition for the best in film.

As the stars retreated from the weekend's festivities, the stage was set for an Oscars ceremony to remember. The pre-Oscar parties not only celebrated the nominees and their achievements but also highlighted the enduring allure of Hollywood glamour. As the industry looks forward to the Oscars, these gatherings serve as a reminder of the magic and unity that film brings to the world.