Prayer Event for Missing Children: Kingsport Remembers Summer Wells

In Kingsport, Tennessee, an air of solemnity and hope filled the Cedar Grove Baptist Church as community members convened for a special prayer event. The occasion was twofold: to commemorate the upcoming birthday of Summer Wells—a young girl missing for over two years—and to rally support and prayers for the families of missing children.

Remembering Summer Wells

The event, meticulously organized by Robin Lane and members of Awaken Ministries, bore the weight of Summer's absence. The young girl, whose face has been imprinted in the hearts of the Kingsport community, was remembered through songs and prayers. Her birthday on February 4, instead of a celebration of life, became a reminder of the unresolved mystery of her disappearance.

A Gathering for the Missing

But it wasn't just about Summer Wells. The prayer event was a tableau of loss and hope, with crosses bearing the faces of missing children from not just the local area, but across the nation. Among the attendees were the family members of two other missing Kingsport women, Layla Santanello and Hollynn Snapp, their presence a stark reminder of the unending pain that accompanies the disappearance of loved ones.

Continued Investigations

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in collaboration with the FBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, persists in its investigation into Summer Wells' disappearance. The TBI, working tirelessly to uncover the truth, has urged anyone with information about the missing individuals to contact them at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

As the Kingsport community gathered to remember Summer Wells and support the families of other missing children, their collective prayer was a whisper in the wind, a beacon of hope in the face of uncertainty. It was a poignant reminder that even in the deepest of sorrows, community and love prevail.