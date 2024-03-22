Pray40 Challenge and St. Michael Prayer Top Favorites Among College Students During Lent

Insights from the Hallow Christian prayer app reveal that the most popular choices among America's college students during Lent include the Pray40 Challenge, focusing on the life of Fr. Walter Ciszek, and the St. Michael the Archangel prayer for protection. These findings highlight how young people are engaging with their faith to navigate through concepts of good, evil, and personal hardship.

Advertisment

Uncovering Prayer Preferences

The Pray40 Challenge, which delves into the spiritual journey of Fr. Walter Ciszek during his time in Soviet prisons, has resonated deeply with students across various campuses. This challenge, alongside the St. Michael the Archangel prayer, signifies a shift towards seeking divine guidance against adversity. According to Hallow co-founder Alessandro DiSanto, these prayer choices reflect a broader desire among students to understand and redeem their suffering through faith.

Seeking Solace in Spirituality

Advertisment

The popularity of these prayers among college students is indicative of a larger trend of turning to spirituality for coping mechanisms against the backdrop of increasing mental health concerns. The St. Michael prayer, in particular, has seen a resurgence, attributed to its powerful message of protection and justice. This prayer, composed by Pope Leo XIII in 1884 after a vision of Satan's attack on the Church, has remained a vital part of Christian prayer traditions, further endorsed by Pope Francis in 2018 for its protective virtues.

Community and Suffering

Ambassadors from various universities, including Amanda Baez from Franciscan University of Steubenville and Juliana Calzonetti from Benedictine College, shared how these prayers have fostered a sense of community and support among students. The focus on redemptive suffering, in particular, has offered a new perspective on enduring hardships with faith. This communal spiritual journey during Lent has encouraged students to deepen their relationship with God, providing a foundation to explore their vulnerabilities and seek guidance amidst life's challenges.

As Lent progresses, the embrace of these prayers by college students underscores a collective search for meaning and resilience through faith. It reflects a broader narrative of young people finding solace and strength in ancient traditions and prayers, reiterating the timeless relevance of spiritual practices in addressing contemporary struggles.