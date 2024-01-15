Prairieland United Way’s Fundraising Campaign Faces Challenges

The clock is ticking for Prairieland United Way’s annual campaign as it strains to reach its ambitious fundraising goal of $467,000. With just a little over a month remaining before the February deadline, Executive Director Karen Walker revealed that they have not yet achieved 70% of their target. This year’s campaign appears to be somewhat adrift compared to the same period last year, casting a slight shadow over the organization’s efforts.

Challenges on the Fundraising Front

Walker attributes the current shortfall to some pending employee campaigns that are yet to be submitted. While it’s not uncommon for campaigns to experience a mix of growth and losses, the prevailing trend this year has added an extra layer of complexity to the fundraising process. It’s a reality that Walker acknowledges as part and parcel of the annual fundraising cycle.

The Awareness Conundrum

Despite being a beacon of support for Morgan, Scott, and northern Greene counties, Prairieland United Way is grappling with a lack of awareness about its impactful work. Walker points out that many people remain uninformed about the organization’s role and the urgent need it seeks to address within these communities. The onus of increasing this understanding falls not only on Walker but also on the board and campaign chairs, who must devise more effective ways to engage potential supporters.

Hope in ‘Price is United’

On a brighter note, the upcoming fundraising event, ‘Price Is United’, scheduled for February 24, presents a promising opportunity to bolster the campaign’s coffers. Tables for the event are still up for grabs, providing a chance for interested parties to contribute directly to the cause. Reservations can be made via a visit to the organization’s website or by dialing a provided phone number, pushing the campaign one step closer to its goal.