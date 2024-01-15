Prairie Operating Co. Acquires Nickel Road Operating's Assets, Uplists to Nasdaq

Prairie Operating Co. has announced its acquisition of Nickel Road Operating LLC (NRO)'s assets in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin for a total transaction value of $94.5 million. This deal, effective from February 1, encompasses $83 million in cash and $11.5 million in deferred cash payments. The investment is set to inflate Prairie's portfolio with over 5,500 net leasehold acres and 62 proven undeveloped drilling locations.

Acquisition Details and Expected Benefits

The assets, predominantly liquid at 84 percent, currently generate about 3,370 net barrels of oil equivalent daily. They also encompass third-party engineered proven reserves estimated at 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, boasting a PV10 value of $254 million. These assets are strategically located in Weld County, Colorado, in the vicinity of Prairie's extant operations, promising high rate-of-return drilling locations viable even in low commodity price scenarios.

Prairie projects this acquisition to be advantageous for its shareholders. It is expected to augment production, reserves, and free cash flow, simultaneously offering flexibility to Prairie's 2024 drill schedule. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with Prairie's growth plan of accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies.

Prairie's Nasdaq Listing

In a significant development, Prairie recently received approval to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This move aims to broaden its visibility among institutional investors and enhance stock liquidity. The company's ticker symbol 'PROP' will remain unchanged after being uplisted.

Company Overview and Market Performance

Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Prairie Operating Co. is dedicated to developing energy solutions to meet growing demand while preserving the environment. As of now, Prairie Operating Co.'s stock is trading at $7.60, marking a decrease of 20.1% from the onset of 2024. The company reported an EPS of ($1.01) for the last quarter and earned $0.46 million during the same period. Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) is slated to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.