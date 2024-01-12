en English
Business

Prager Metis CPAs Expands in North Carolina Through Strategic Merger with Goldsmith Molis & Gray

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Prager Metis CPAs Expands in North Carolina Through Strategic Merger with Goldsmith Molis & Gray

Top 60 accounting firm, Prager Metis CPAs, has bolstered its footprint in North Carolina through a merger with Goldsmith Molis & Gray (GM&G), effective from the start of 2024. The strategic alliance enhances Prager Metis’s capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to growth and asserting its leadership in the market. The merger, part of Prager Metis’s ongoing expansion strategy, brings along the three namesakes of GM&G – Crystal Goldsmith, Joe Molis, and Allen Gray – as new partners to Prager Metis. Joining them as principals are George Gabler and Steven Foster.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

The addition of GM&G, a full-service tax, accounting, payroll, and consulting firm, broadens Prager Metis’s range of accounting, tax, and advisory solutions. It also strengthens Prager Metis’s commitment to growth and market leadership. Asheville-based GM&G has made its mark as a leading provider of bespoke tax, accounting, auditing, and business advisory solutions to its clientele. This strategic partnership is set to unlock greater value for clients and position both firms for continued success in a rapidly evolving market.

Unlocking Value and Expanding Capabilities

The merger sees the 40-strong team from GM&G continue to operate from their offices in Asheville and Hendersonville, offering continuity to their clients. The financial terms of the deal, however, remain undisclosed. Prager Metis currently ranks 52 on Accounting Today’s 2023 Top 100 Firms list, boasting $120 million in annual revenue and staffing approximately 90 partners and 600 employees.

A Partnership Forged for the Future

Glenn Friedman, CEO of Prager Metis, shared his excitement for the merger, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to superior client service and increased competence in accounting, tax, and advisory solutions. GM&G, with its rich 60-year history, specializes in offering a variety of solutions, notably to private companies and entrepreneurs. Joe Molis, one of the new partners, highlighted the strategic benefits of the merger, stating that the alliance would harness their combined expertise for enhanced client value and bolster future positioning in a burgeoning market.

Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

