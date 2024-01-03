en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island

In an uplifting move, the PPL Foundation, the philanthropic division of PPL Corp, has awarded a significant total of $205,000 in grants to 18 local nonprofits in Rhode Island.

These grants are part of the Empowering Communities program, designed to support organizations that focus on education, diversity, equity, inclusion, and the sustainability of communities.

Empowering Communities: A Beacon of Support

This funding follows an earlier distribution of $200,000 to 22 nonprofits in May, demonstrating the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to empowering and uplifting local communities.

The grants, which range from $5,000 to $20,000 per organization, are geared towards supporting a myriad of community-driven initiatives.

Igniting Change: The Scope of the Grants

The initiatives backed by these grants span a wide spectrum. They include literacy improvement programs, after-school child care, healthy meal programs, and a host of educational projects in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The grants also lend a hand to urban environmental education for students and programs designed for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

PPL Foundation: A Legacy of Philanthropy

The PPL Foundation’s recent efforts underscore its longstanding philanthropic legacy. In addition to the Empowering Communities program, it has been known to award mini grants to teachers at schools such as Western Wayne High School as part of the THINK! ENERGY Innovation Program.

This program, a collaborative effort with the National Energy Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, equips students and teachers with energy efficiency kits and imparts vital education on energy and environmental resources.

The PPL Foundation’s reach also extends to the UK, where it has funded a range of projects aimed at tackling the Cost of Living Crisis, promoting digital inclusion, and supporting sustainable food and social welfare legal advice initiatives, among others. The Foundation’s endeavors reflect its unwavering dedication to empowering communities and fostering a brighter, more equitable future.

0
Education Sustainability United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IAS Cadre Officers Appointed as Monitoring Officers for Better Oversight of Welfare Schemes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anglican Bishop Urges Support for Government Initiatives to Tackle Poverty in Bukedi District

By Nimrah Khatoon

NIT Mizoram Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is ...
@Education · 12 mins
Power Struggle Unleashed at Ayub Medical College as Dr. Omer Farooq is ...
heart comment 0
European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

European Digital Finance PhD Programme: Strengthening Fintech and Aligning with EU Strategies
Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes

By Waqas Arain

Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
38 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
53 seconds
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
54 seconds
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
1 min
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
1 min
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
1 min
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
2 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
2 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
2 mins
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
36 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app