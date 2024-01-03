PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island

In an uplifting move, the PPL Foundation, the philanthropic division of PPL Corp, has awarded a significant total of $205,000 in grants to 18 local nonprofits in Rhode Island.

These grants are part of the Empowering Communities program, designed to support organizations that focus on education, diversity, equity, inclusion, and the sustainability of communities.

Empowering Communities: A Beacon of Support

This funding follows an earlier distribution of $200,000 to 22 nonprofits in May, demonstrating the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to empowering and uplifting local communities.

The grants, which range from $5,000 to $20,000 per organization, are geared towards supporting a myriad of community-driven initiatives.

Igniting Change: The Scope of the Grants

The initiatives backed by these grants span a wide spectrum. They include literacy improvement programs, after-school child care, healthy meal programs, and a host of educational projects in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The grants also lend a hand to urban environmental education for students and programs designed for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

PPL Foundation: A Legacy of Philanthropy

The PPL Foundation’s recent efforts underscore its longstanding philanthropic legacy. In addition to the Empowering Communities program, it has been known to award mini grants to teachers at schools such as Western Wayne High School as part of the THINK! ENERGY Innovation Program.

This program, a collaborative effort with the National Energy Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, equips students and teachers with energy efficiency kits and imparts vital education on energy and environmental resources.

The PPL Foundation’s reach also extends to the UK, where it has funded a range of projects aimed at tackling the Cost of Living Crisis, promoting digital inclusion, and supporting sustainable food and social welfare legal advice initiatives, among others. The Foundation’s endeavors reflect its unwavering dedication to empowering communities and fostering a brighter, more equitable future.