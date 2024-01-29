PPG Revitalizes Boys & Girls Club in Florida Through Colorful Communities Initiative

PPG, a global frontrunner in paints, coatings, and specialty materials, has successfully completed a community service project aimed at revitalizing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Nan Knox Unit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This initiative is part of PPG's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® program, and it was executed in partnership with the Heart of America organization.

Volunteers Making a Difference

Over 115 of PPG's top global leaders came together for this project, dedicating their time during their annual global leadership meeting to repaint various sections of the club. These areas included the aviation learning center, art and computer rooms, and the media center. The volunteers used more than 120 gallons of PPG PURE PERFORMANCE® paint, underscoring the scale of the project.

Funding STEM Education

Beyond the cosmetic uplift, the PPG Foundation provided a grant supporting STEM educational activities at the club. This aligns with the foundation's focus on educational opportunities and their continued support for PPG employees' volunteer efforts and charitable contributions.

The Nan Knox Unit's Legacy

The Nan Knox Unit has a rich history, dating back to its adoption in 1965-67. It holds the distinction of welcoming girls into what was originally the 'Boys Clubs of Broward.' The recent revitalization of the club included the introduction of vibrant colors, such as Electric Blue and Funky Frog, specifically chosen to enhance learning and engagement. Inspirational murals, reflecting the club's motto, were also added as part of this initiative.

Beyond painting, PPG volunteers assembled STEM activity kits and bicycles, which were donated to local members. These efforts reflect the broader goals of the Colorful Communities program, established in 2015. The program has since completed over 500 projects worldwide, impacting more than 8.2 million people, and continues to exemplify PPG's commitment to community engagement.