Powerful Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard Conditions to Midwest

A powerful winter storm is brewing, anticipated to bring potential blizzard conditions to the Midwest, including major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee. The intensifying weather system is expected to unleash snowfall totals between 5 and 8 inches in these cities, with the possibility of even higher amounts in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service (NWS) projects a major winter storm with blizzard conditions for the Midwest, with potential snowfall totals of 6-12 inches and over a foot of snow in certain areas.

Severe Weather Alerts

Severe weather, including tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, is expected in the Deep South and Southeast. The impending storm threatens to disrupt travel plans, with thousands of flights potentially delayed or cancelled. In preparation for the hazardous weather conditions, governors in several states have issued emergency proclamations. Blizzard warnings have been issued for more than 3 million people across the Midwest, indicating the impending severity of this weather event.

Anticipated Blizzard Conditions

The storm system is projected to move into the Chicago and Milwaukee areas by Friday, producing snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour and wind gusts over 40 mph. Airports are bracing for significant flight delays and cancellations, especially in areas where blizzard warnings are in effect. Heavy snow is likely to blanket the region, with snowfall totals between 5 and 8 inches forecast for cities like Chicago and Des Moines, while some cities in Wisconsin could see snowfall totals higher than a foot.

The Arrival of Frigid Temperatures

In addition to the snow, a bitter blast of frigid air is anticipated to sweep in from Canada, causing high temperatures to plummet well below zero in the northern Plains. The storm, dubbed a ‘bomb cyclone’, is predicted to bring ‘life-threatening blizzard conditions’ to Iowa and the Midwest, with heavy snowfall, near-whiteout conditions, and winds up to 45 mph. As the coldest air of the winter so far, this intense weather system could potentially shatter daily temperature records across the country. The forecast also indicates a favorable weather pattern for continued cold and snow well into next week and possibly through late January.