en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Powerful Weather System Set to Intensify into Blizzard Over Midwest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Powerful Weather System Set to Intensify into Blizzard Over Midwest

A potent weather system poised to form over the Mid-South region of the United States is predicted to intensify into a blizzard, wreaking havoc across the Midwest from Friday into Saturday. This upheaval in the weather could have far-reaching impacts, disrupting the rhythm of daily life, commerce, and travel due to heavy snowfall, robust winds, and reduced visibility.

Region-Wide Blizzard Warnings

The impending storm has led to the issuance of blizzard warnings for more than three million people across the Midwest. The storm is expected to bring with it heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Frigid temperatures will likely sweep across the Rockies and Plains through the weekend. The same system is also predicted to trigger severe weather across the ArkLaTex, Gulf Coast, and Southeast through Friday.

Anticipated Impacts and Precautions

Residents and businesses in regions within the storm’s trajectory are urged to brace for severe winter weather conditions. Preparations may include stocking up on essential supplies, gearing up for possible power outages, and adjusting travel plans accordingly. The public is advised to stay attuned to the latest weather updates and heed warnings and advice from local authorities and meteorologists.

Blizzard’s Path of Destruction

The storm, named Gerri, is set to bring heavy snow and gusty winds to parts of the West, Midwest, and interior Northeast. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for much of Iowa, with some areas anticipating more than 6 inches of snow. The storm is also expected to trigger severe thunderstorms in parts of the South, making travel perilous in areas under winter storm warnings.

0
Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
6 mins ago
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
In the wake of new bilateral agreements with China, the Maldives is projecting a substantial resurgence in Chinese tourist arrivals by 2024, hoping to witness numbers akin to pre-pandemic times. This buoyant forecast is linked to the recent diplomatic accords between the island nation and China, which are anticipated to generate a 40% surge in
Maldives Forecasts Significant Surge in Chinese Tourism by 2024
Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers
42 mins ago
Behind the Glamour: The Hidden Lives of Ski Resort Workers
Andaman and Nicobar Unveil Initiatives for Tourism Revitalization
47 mins ago
Andaman and Nicobar Unveil Initiatives for Tourism Revitalization
China Eases Visa Policies to Boost Economy Amid Challenges
11 mins ago
China Eases Visa Policies to Boost Economy Amid Challenges
Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations
22 mins ago
Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations
Jason Momoa Embraces Nomadic Lifestyle Ahead of New Reality Series and Minecraft Film
31 mins ago
Jason Momoa Embraces Nomadic Lifestyle Ahead of New Reality Series and Minecraft Film
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
4 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
4 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
5 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
6 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
7 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
8 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
8 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
9 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
11 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app