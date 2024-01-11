en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Powerful Storm Set to Bring Blizzard Conditions Across Mid-South and Midwest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
Powerful Storm Set to Bring Blizzard Conditions Across Mid-South and Midwest

A powerful weather system is brewing over the Mid-South region of the United States, with meteorologists predicting its intensification into a blizzard as it advances towards the Midwest on Friday and Saturday. The developing storm, named Gerri, is expected to bring significant snowfall, forceful winds, and create perilous travel conditions across the affected areas.

Imminent Blizzard and Severe Weather Conditions

The storm system, which has its roots in a progressive weather pattern across North America, threatens to disrupt daily life with potential power outages and transportation difficulties. As the system evolves, hazardous weather conditions such as snow squalls, tornado warnings, and blizzard warnings are sweeping across the US. These warnings come with advisories for the public to seek immediate shelter and to brace for visibility-reducing snowfall and high-speed winds of 35 mph or higher.

Impacts on Different Regions and Preparations

In Illinois, snow accumulation of up to 6 inches or more, coupled with gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour, is expected to create blizzard-like conditions. Warnings for dangerous driving conditions, reduced visibility, and potential minor lakeshore flooding have been issued. The storm is also likely to bring heavy snowfall from Missouri to Michigan and severe thunderstorms from Texas through the Carolinas. This storm system has already produced blizzard conditions in the Pacific Northwest and triggered a deadly avalanche in California.

Projected Path and Public Safety Measures

As the storm moves from the Rockies and southern Plains into the Great Lakes, nearly 50 million people are projected to be affected. The storm’s development and projected path are being closely monitored, and alerts or warnings are expected to be issued timely to inform and protect the public. Residents in the path of the storm are advised to make necessary preparations, as blizzard conditions could lead to emergency situations requiring them to have adequate supplies and safety measures in place.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
44 seconds ago
Gila Wilderness Marks a Century of Conservation Legacy
As the calendar flips to 2024, New Mexico’s Gila National Forest is bracing for a momentous year. The Gila Wilderness, the first of its kind in the United States, is on the cusp of commemorating its 100th anniversary, a testament to its enduring legacy and the lasting influence of conservationist Aldo Leopold, who championed its
Gila Wilderness Marks a Century of Conservation Legacy
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
2 mins ago
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
2 mins ago
Char-Pit Burger Joint on Sale: A Beloved Carson City Legacy at Stake
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
56 seconds ago
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
2 mins ago
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Cold Front Grips New Mexico, Brings Snowfall
2 mins ago
Arctic Cold Front Grips New Mexico, Brings Snowfall
Latest Headlines
World News
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
56 seconds
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
1 min
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
2 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
2 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
2 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
3 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
3 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app