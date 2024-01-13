en English
Transportation

Powerful Storm Results in Over 2,000 Flight Cancellations Across U.S.

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Powerful Storm Results in Over 2,000 Flight Cancellations Across U.S.

On Friday, a powerful storm swept across the United States, leaving a trail of chaos in its wake. In a preemptive action to ensure passenger and staff safety and prevent further travel inconveniences, over 2,000 flights were cancelled. Airlines and airports grappled with the severe weather conditions, resulting in significant delays and widespread disruptions in air travel.

Storm’s Impact on Air Travel

The storm system, characterized by heavy rain, fierce winds, and in some regions, snowfall, posed difficulties not just for air travel, but also for road transportation and other networks. Major airlines such as Southwest Airlines, SkyWest, Delta, and United bore the brunt of the storm’s impact, experiencing numerous disruptions. The most affected was Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with other airports like Midway International, Denver, Milwaukee, and Seattle also seeing high numbers of delays and cancellations.

Precautions and Measures

In light of the storm, airlines advised passengers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport and to anticipate potential travel difficulties. Several carriers, including United, American, Delta, and Southwest, offered waivers for change fees to accommodate passengers who needed to alter their travel plans due to the storm. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued warnings about potential delays at specific airports due to the weather conditions.

Repercussions Extend Beyond Air Travel

Aside from air travel, the storm also triggered power outages affecting nearly 250,000 homes and businesses. In Maine, severe winds caused significant damage to the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park bell house. This event underlines the vulnerability of the country’s transportation infrastructure to extreme weather events and underscores the need for travelers to stay informed and prepared for such disruptions.

Transportation United States Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

