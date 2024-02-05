Powerful Storm Hits Bay Area: Extensive Power Outages and Disruptions Reported

On February 4, a powerful storm swept across the Bay Area, causing widespread disruptions, notably in Palo Alto. The storm, characterized by heavy rain and winds reaching up to 50 mph, led to multiple power outages, leaving approximately 500 customers without electricity by Sunday night. The high winds wreaked havoc on the city's trees, with numerous incidents of falling trees damaging power lines and causing 13 reported outages, five electrical fires, and a downed wire incident.

Emergency Response to Power Outages

As the storm raged on, city crews worked tirelessly to restore power to most affected areas, though some residents remained in darkness with estimates of power restoration extending past midnight. The severe weather led to more than 845,000 people losing electricity across the Bay Area. The largest concentration of power outages was noted in North Bay, South Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, and San Francisco.

Incidents and Disruptions

Among the numerous incidents, one involving high school seniors Callum Budas and Miguel Lopez stood out. These two young men witnessed a large section of a tree fall onto Budas' property. The city contractor, Davey Tree, was called to address the situation. The storm also precipitated traffic hazards, as malfunctioning signal lights led to dangerous conditions on roadways. A large tree fell across Caltrain tracks in Mountain View, temporarily halting service at the San Antonio station.

Weather Forecast

Despite the intense weather, the San Francisquito Creek managed not to overflow. The National Weather Service predicts continued rain and potential thunderstorms for the following day, albeit with lower wind speeds of up to 18 mph. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties, and evacuations were ordered in areas at high risk for mudslides and debris flows.

As the Bay Area braces for more inclement weather, the storm's effects are far-reaching. It serves as a stark reminder of nature's power and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such events.