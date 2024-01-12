Powerful Blizzard Set to Impact Mid-South and Midwest Regions

A powerful weather system, originating in the Mid-South region of the United States, is expected to mature into a significant blizzard by the weekend. The system, which has already impacted the Plains and Midwest regions with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, is predicted to bring severe winter conditions, including intense snowfall, high-velocity winds, and potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Current Impact and Anticipated Developments

Blizzard warnings have been issued for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. As of Friday morning, over 240,000 households were without power due to the severe weather conditions. Furthermore, the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast are bracing for heavy rain and chilling temperatures.

The blizzard is forecasted to intensify as it moves into the Midwest region, after forming rapidly in the Mid-South. Winter weather alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, are presently in effect from the Plains to the Midwest, in anticipation of the upcoming major winter storm. The storm is predicted to impact major cities such as Chicago and Milwaukee with heavy snow and strong winds.

Severe Operational Disruptions

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there is a ground halt at Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to ongoing snowfall, rendering all arrival runways unavailable. The phenomenon known as ‘Thundersnow’ was reported in downtown Chicago on Friday morning, an indication of the storm’s increasing intensity.

Millions Under Weather Alert

The National Weather Service has placed millions of Americans, spanning from the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes region, under winter weather alerts as the storm continues to gather strength. Blizzard Warnings are in effect across seven states, and conditions are expected to become life-threatening, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph and visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile. The storm is expected to result in snowfall totals between 5 and 8 inches in cities like Chicago and Des Moines, with higher totals predicted further north. In addition to the snowfall, the storm is also expected to usher in a bitter blast of frigid air from Canada.