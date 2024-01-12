en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Powerful Blizzard Set to Impact Mid-South and Midwest Regions

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Powerful Blizzard Set to Impact Mid-South and Midwest Regions

A powerful weather system, originating in the Mid-South region of the United States, is expected to mature into a significant blizzard by the weekend. The system, which has already impacted the Plains and Midwest regions with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, is predicted to bring severe winter conditions, including intense snowfall, high-velocity winds, and potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Current Impact and Anticipated Developments

Blizzard warnings have been issued for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan. As of Friday morning, over 240,000 households were without power due to the severe weather conditions. Furthermore, the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast are bracing for heavy rain and chilling temperatures.

The blizzard is forecasted to intensify as it moves into the Midwest region, after forming rapidly in the Mid-South. Winter weather alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, are presently in effect from the Plains to the Midwest, in anticipation of the upcoming major winter storm. The storm is predicted to impact major cities such as Chicago and Milwaukee with heavy snow and strong winds.

Severe Operational Disruptions

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there is a ground halt at Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to ongoing snowfall, rendering all arrival runways unavailable. The phenomenon known as ‘Thundersnow’ was reported in downtown Chicago on Friday morning, an indication of the storm’s increasing intensity.

Millions Under Weather Alert

The National Weather Service has placed millions of Americans, spanning from the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes region, under winter weather alerts as the storm continues to gather strength. Blizzard Warnings are in effect across seven states, and conditions are expected to become life-threatening, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph and visibility reduced to less than a quarter mile. The storm is expected to result in snowfall totals between 5 and 8 inches in cities like Chicago and Des Moines, with higher totals predicted further north. In addition to the snowfall, the storm is also expected to usher in a bitter blast of frigid air from Canada.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
27 mins ago
WHO Amplifies Emergency Response to Devastating Flooding in Congo-Brazzaville
In an urgent response to one of the worst flood events in decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) has significantly ramped up its emergency efforts in Congo-Brazzaville. The devastating deluge, triggered by extreme rainfall, has affected nine out of the country’s twelve regional departments, marking a substantial portion of the nation. WHO’s Commitment to Aid
WHO Amplifies Emergency Response to Devastating Flooding in Congo-Brazzaville
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
3 hours ago
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
3 hours ago
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
The Aftermath of Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Grappling with Long-Term Evacuation Life
1 hour ago
The Aftermath of Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Grappling with Long-Term Evacuation Life
Formidable Weather System to Escalate into Blizzard in Midwest this Weekend
1 hour ago
Formidable Weather System to Escalate into Blizzard in Midwest this Weekend
Istanbul's Beylikdüzü Municipality Launches Comprehensive Disaster Management Model
2 hours ago
Istanbul's Beylikdüzü Municipality Launches Comprehensive Disaster Management Model
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
20 seconds
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
1 min
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
2 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
2 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
4 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
8 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
9 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
9 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
9 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
47 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app