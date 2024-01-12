en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Powerball Lottery’s $100 Million Draw: Anticipation Builds for 2024’s First Division One Winner

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Powerball Lottery’s $100 Million Draw: Anticipation Builds for 2024’s First Division One Winner

As the clock ticks down to the $100 million Powerball draw on Thursday 18 January 2024, both seasoned lottery enthusiasts and casual players are gripped by an exhilarating sense of anticipation. This grand prize signifies not only the fifth largest sum in Australian lottery history, but also the possibility of the first division one winner for the year 2024.

Powerball Jackpot Ignites Excitement

The Powerball lottery, known for its life-changing jackpots, has always been a beacon of hope for participants seeking financial windfall. The absence of a division one winner so far this year has led to a steady accumulation of the jackpot prize. This rising sum has consequently raised the stakes, attracting the interest of both regular and occasional participants, and sparking widespread excitement.

The Anticipation of a New Millionaire

The prospect of a new millionaire has further heightened the fervor surrounding the next draw. With the confirmation of a winner, the occasion will undoubtedly be momentous, marking the first such win for the year. Participants are eagerly awaiting the results, hoping to stake their claim on the coveted division one prize. This anticipation extends beyond the circle of lottery enthusiasts, resonating with casual observers curious about the outcome of this substantial jackpot.

Previous Powerball Winners: A Look Back

The Powerball lottery has a rich history of awarding significant sums to winners. The upcoming draw, with its monumental jackpot, continues this tradition, promising to potentially transform the life of the lucky winner. As players purchase their entries and register them for immediate notification of a win, they join a long line of hopefuls dreaming of the life-altering impact of a Powerball jackpot.

0
United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
2 mins ago
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
An Australian man has been reported injured during a deadly avalanche at Lake Tahoe, a world-renowned ski resort that straddles the states of California and Nevada in the United States. This incident underscores the potential hazards and risks associated with winter sports such as skiing, particularly in mountainous regions prone to avalanches. The Avalanche Incident
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge
11 mins ago
Richard Marshall Ascends to Past Grand Master of Prince Hall Lodge
Roger F. Nyhus Takes Charge as U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean
11 mins ago
Roger F. Nyhus Takes Charge as U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean
US and UK Launch Extensive Airstrikes against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
4 mins ago
US and UK Launch Extensive Airstrikes against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign
5 mins ago
Lexington, Kentucky Targets Extraterrestrial Audience with Unique Tourism Campaign
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
5 mins ago
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
2 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
4 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
4 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
5 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
7 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
8 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
10 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
15 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
16 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app