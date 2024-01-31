Power Struggle at Gildan Activewear Inc: Investor Plans Board Overhaul

In an unfolding drama, U.S. investor Browning West has announced plans to overthrow the majority of the board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. The investor originally called for a special shareholders' meeting to dethrone eight board members and restore the company's founder, Glenn Chamandy, to his previous position as CEO.

Legal Wrangling and Corporate Power Plays

However, Gildan has retaliated by scheduling its annual and special meeting of shareholders for May 28 and vowing to contest Browning West's request for a special meeting in a Quebec court. This dispute marks a climax in the ongoing leadership tussle that began last year when Chamandy was slated to be replaced by Vince Tyra. This proposed shift spurred several of Gildan's shareholders, including its largest, Jarislowsky Fraser, to rally for Chamandy's reinstatement.

Browning West's Countermove

Browning West, bearing a 5% stake in Gildan, is now orchestrating the election of eight new board members at the upcoming annual meeting. Gildan, on its part, has accused Browning West of unlawfully purchasing its shares, and the two parties are now embroiled in a dispute over U.S. antitrust law. In a high-stakes corporate maneuver, Browning West has nominated eight candidates for election to the Board of Directors at Gildan's annual meeting.

Unfolding Drama in the Corporate World

This corporate power struggle is emblematic of the intricate games of control that play out in boardrooms. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis Inc. has divulged a consolidation plan for its shares on a one-for-10 basis in a bid to comply with Nasdaq listing rules and maintain its appeal to a wide range of institutional investors. This move is subject to regulatory and stock exchange approvals, with an expected effective date of around February 20. In the background, stocks for NexGen Energy Ltd. and the Bank of Montreal have experienced slight dips.