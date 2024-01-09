Power Outages from Severe Weather Lead to School Closures in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

A severe weather system that graced Alabama with its unwelcome presence has left a significant portion of Tuscaloosa in the dark, causing school closures and widespread power outages. This unexpected disruption has led to the closure of four public schools, leaving students and educators to navigate the challenges of an interrupted school day.

Impact on Tuscaloosa County School System

The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard, causing widespread power outages and leading to the closure of both Big Sandy and Buhl elementary schools for the entire day. In a bid to curb the disruption, other schools in the county system commenced classes with a two-hour delay, managing to brave the storm and remain open.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Affected

The storm did not discriminate, extending its reach to the Tuscaloosa City Schools system. Northridge High School and Verner Elementary School were also forced to close their doors for the full day due to the widespread power outages. Although Northridge Middle School was not exempt from the power outage, it managed to resume operations at 11 a.m., providing some semblance of normalcy amidst the chaos.

Efforts to Restore Electricity

As the storm system subsided, leaving a trail of heavy rain and winds reaching up to 40 mph in its wake, efforts were underway to restore electricity in collaboration with Alabama Power. The storm’s fury resulted in fallen trees, contributing to the disruptions experienced in West Alabama overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

As the day wears on, the number of customers without electricity continues to fluctuate. At one point, more than 2,500 customers were left in the dark. The storm’s aftermath is being felt across the state, with more than 40,000 power outages reported, and Tuscaloosa County accounting for approximately 6,000 of those.