en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Power Outages from Severe Weather Lead to School Closures in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Power Outages from Severe Weather Lead to School Closures in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

A severe weather system that graced Alabama with its unwelcome presence has left a significant portion of Tuscaloosa in the dark, causing school closures and widespread power outages. This unexpected disruption has led to the closure of four public schools, leaving students and educators to navigate the challenges of an interrupted school day.

Impact on Tuscaloosa County School System

The Tuscaloosa County School System was hit hard, causing widespread power outages and leading to the closure of both Big Sandy and Buhl elementary schools for the entire day. In a bid to curb the disruption, other schools in the county system commenced classes with a two-hour delay, managing to brave the storm and remain open.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Affected

The storm did not discriminate, extending its reach to the Tuscaloosa City Schools system. Northridge High School and Verner Elementary School were also forced to close their doors for the full day due to the widespread power outages. Although Northridge Middle School was not exempt from the power outage, it managed to resume operations at 11 a.m., providing some semblance of normalcy amidst the chaos.

Efforts to Restore Electricity

As the storm system subsided, leaving a trail of heavy rain and winds reaching up to 40 mph in its wake, efforts were underway to restore electricity in collaboration with Alabama Power. The storm’s fury resulted in fallen trees, contributing to the disruptions experienced in West Alabama overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

As the day wears on, the number of customers without electricity continues to fluctuate. At one point, more than 2,500 customers were left in the dark. The storm’s aftermath is being felt across the state, with more than 40,000 power outages reported, and Tuscaloosa County accounting for approximately 6,000 of those.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Hawaii's Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School's New Classrooms
The corridors of Nanakuli Elementary School in Hawaii reverberated with excited chatter as two new preschool classrooms were inaugurated, marking a significant stride in the state’s ambitious Ready Keiki initiative. Principal Lisa Ann Higa, a veteran educationist with over three decades of experience, sees these classrooms as crucial springboards that give disadvantaged students a much-needed
Hawaii's Leap Towards Universal Preschool Access: A Look at Nanakuli Elementary School's New Classrooms
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
14 mins ago
CornerStone Education Loan Services Ceases Operations: Impact and Next Steps
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
18 mins ago
Institute to Celebrate University at Albany's 180th Anniversary with Season Featuring Literary Superstars
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
5 mins ago
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
University of Michigan's DEI Spending Sparks Controversy Amid Football Triumph
9 mins ago
University of Michigan's DEI Spending Sparks Controversy Amid Football Triumph
ASUU's University of Ibadan Branch Awards Scholarships to Six Indigent Students
14 mins ago
ASUU's University of Ibadan Branch Awards Scholarships to Six Indigent Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
1 min
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
3 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
3 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
3 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
4 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
5 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
5 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
6 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
6 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app