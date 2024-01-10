Power Outages and Weather Woes: NYC Hit by Storm with More to Come

New York City and its surrounding regions are grappling with significant power outages courtesy of a potent storm marked by torrential rain and robust winds. According to the National Weather Service, a substantial downpour of two to three inches fell overnight, casting a somber blanket over Long Island and southeast Connecticut. Even with the rain relenting, wind gusts of up to 50 mph are anticipated, with a wind advisory active till 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Impact on Power Supply

Poweroutage.us reported thousands of residents across the tristate area plunged into darkness. Notably, utility companies like Con Ed and PSEG Long Island are tirelessly working to restore electricity. The storm has left over 400,000 homes and businesses without power along the East Coast, with New York recording over 140,000 power outages. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are also significantly impacted. Restoring power remains a formidable task due to the relentless gusts.

Flood Warnings and School Closures

Moreover, Connecticut is under a flash flood warning due to a partial dam breach. Consequently, streets are submerged, and schools in Norwich have shut their doors. Coastal flood warnings and advisories have also been issued in various areas, with concerns about major river flooding in northern New Jersey. The storm caused coastal flooding in Maryland, with winds reaching 80 mph.

Storm Aftermath and Future Predictions

As the storm retreats, temperatures are on a downward spiral. However, the region is steeling itself for a second potent storm projected to land over the weekend. Although anticipated to bring more rain and wind, it is not expected to match the severity of its predecessor. The weather forecast suggests more storms and potential blizzards in the coming week, adding to the woes of the residents.