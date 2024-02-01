Power Outage Shuts Down BP's Whiting Refinery: Impact on Fuel Prices and Crude Oil Markets

In the early hours of February 1st, an unsuspected power outage rattled BP's Whiting refinery, the largest in the US midcontinent, leading to its complete shutdown. The incident triggered an evacuation of non-essential workers and shut down nearby roads, stirring concerns around fuel prices and crude oil markets.

Immediate Impact on Fuel Prices

As the news of the shutdown spread, fuel prices in the region witnessed a sharp increase. Chicago's West Shore/Badger CBOB gasoline prices escalated by 6.61 cents per US gallon, settling at $1.79. Further, Chicago's Buckeye Complex ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices soared by 20.52 cents per US gallon, reaching $2.59.

Disruptions in Crude Oil Markets

The Whiting refinery's shutdown has also created ripples in the crude oil markets. Particularly, it has negatively impacted Canadian heavy crude prices. This is because the Whiting refinery is a significant consumer of this grade. Consequently, Western Canadian Select at Hardisty's discount to CMA Nymex WTI futures widened, indicating a drop in demand.

Implications for the US's Asphalt Supply

Processing an enormous 435,000 barrels per day (b/d), the Whiting refinery is a pivotal producer of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt. Its current shutdown is a blow to the US's asphalt supply, to which the refinery contributes a notable 7%. The impact of this shutdown extends beyond regional fuel prices and crude markets, hinting at potential repercussions on the nation's infrastructure development.