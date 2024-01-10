Power Outage Plunges 132 Customers into Darkness in Kittitas County, Washington

As darkness envelops Kittitas County, Washington, a power outage has left 132 customers grappling with the inconvenience. Puget Sound Energy, the primary electricity provider in the region, confirmed the outage, with the majority of the affected customers, around 125, located in the small city of Cle Elum.

Advertisment

Efforts to Restore Power

Details surrounding the cause of the outage and the estimated time for power restoration remain uncertain. The situation has pressed Puget Sound Energy into swift action, with their workers now dotting State Route 903, which connects the towns of Roslyn and Ronald. As restoration efforts continue, uncertainties loom over the affected residents' day-to-day activities and livelihoods.

Public Safety Amid Power Restoration

Recognizing the potential risks to motorists and workers, Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 has issued a warning. They've asked motorists to adjust their speed and maintain a safe distance from the Puget Sound Energy workers stationed along State Route 903. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of everyone involved and to prevent any unforeseen incidents during the power restoration process.

This is an ongoing issue, and developments are expected as the situation evolves. Local authorities have pledged to keep the public informed with updated and accurate information as it becomes available.