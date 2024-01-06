Power Outage Plagues Montgomery County Amid Anticipated Winter Weather

A cold gust of winter sweeps across Montgomery County, leaving a tangible darkness in its wake. As of 2:56 a.m. on this brisk Saturday morning, the chill of the wind is compounded by another biting reality: power outages. The AES Ohio’s outage map reveals a bleak image – a total of 993 households plunged into an unwelcome gloom, their warmth snuffed out in the blink of an eye.

Power Outages in Englewood

The epicenter of this blackout is the Englewood area, especially the vicinity around Wenger Road. Less than a thousand residents, 993 to be precise, find themselves at the mercy of the outage. This figure, however, marks a significant drop from the previous peak of 1,965 households left without power at 2:26 a.m.

Winter Weather System Approaching

Meanwhile, the Miami Valley braces itself for a looming winter weather system, its arrival anticipated over the course of the weekend. The correlation between the power outage and the impending winter storm is hard to ignore, yet concrete details regarding the timing and expected level of snowfall remain elusive.

AES Ohio’s Response

AES Ohio, the power company in charge, is not sitting idle. Their commitment to providing regular updates on the situation is a beacon of hope for those affected by the power outage. As the situation continues to develop, residents of Montgomery County look towards AES Ohio for reassurance and the promise of a swift resolution.