Power Outage in Broken Arrow: PSO Customers in the Dark Amidst Freezing Temperatures

In a significant development, approximately 1,450 customers of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) in Broken Arrow found themselves grappling with a power outage on Saturday evening. The impact zone stretches from E. 71st St. to Hillside Drive and extends further south to E. 101st St. As of now, there’s no estimated time for power restoration, marking this as a developing situation.

Historical Context

This is not the first time PSO has encountered such a situation. The region witnessed a massive windstorm on June 17, which caused straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph. The storm uprooted mature trees, destroyed homes, and severely damaged PSO’s metropolitan Tulsa power grid. At the peak of the crisis, 204,677 PSO customers were left in the dark, making it the second-largest outage in PSO’s recent history. In response, PSO mobilized over 4,100 line workers, foresters, and field support workers, including 700 from PSO and Oklahoma business partners, as well as mutual aid crews from 17 states.

Winter Weather Concerns

This power outage has heightened concerns, given the freezing temperatures in Eastern Oklahoma. The extreme cold poses serious health risks, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Health experts, including Dr. Clayton Nelson, are underscoring the crucial importance of prevention and caution. Prolonged exposure to such temperatures can constrict blood vessels, thereby reducing blood flow to the extremities and putting them at risk.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued winter weather safety tips. It advises residents to wear appropriate footwear to avoid slipping on icy paths and to seek medical assistance at the onset of frostbite or hypothermia symptoms. In such scenarios, it’s imperative to reach a warm place, remove any wet clothing, and carefully reheat the body.

Power Companies Preparedness

The Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, in the face of an extended period of extreme winter cold, assures members of its preparedness for any contingency. The cooperative has carried out recent system upgrades expected to bolster the system’s resilience. It is also reminding members to secure a safe and warm place to stay in case of power outages and to use portable generators safely. The cooperative’s SmartHub app is available to track outages and receive updates.

For a real-time view of power outages, the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives provides an Outage Map. The map offers a comprehensive overview of active power outages across various power companies and electric cooperatives in Northeast Oklahoma.