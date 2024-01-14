en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Power Outage in Broken Arrow: PSO Customers in the Dark Amidst Freezing Temperatures

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Power Outage in Broken Arrow: PSO Customers in the Dark Amidst Freezing Temperatures

In a significant development, approximately 1,450 customers of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) in Broken Arrow found themselves grappling with a power outage on Saturday evening. The impact zone stretches from E. 71st St. to Hillside Drive and extends further south to E. 101st St. As of now, there’s no estimated time for power restoration, marking this as a developing situation.

Historical Context

This is not the first time PSO has encountered such a situation. The region witnessed a massive windstorm on June 17, which caused straight-line winds exceeding 100 mph. The storm uprooted mature trees, destroyed homes, and severely damaged PSO’s metropolitan Tulsa power grid. At the peak of the crisis, 204,677 PSO customers were left in the dark, making it the second-largest outage in PSO’s recent history. In response, PSO mobilized over 4,100 line workers, foresters, and field support workers, including 700 from PSO and Oklahoma business partners, as well as mutual aid crews from 17 states.

Winter Weather Concerns

This power outage has heightened concerns, given the freezing temperatures in Eastern Oklahoma. The extreme cold poses serious health risks, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Health experts, including Dr. Clayton Nelson, are underscoring the crucial importance of prevention and caution. Prolonged exposure to such temperatures can constrict blood vessels, thereby reducing blood flow to the extremities and putting them at risk.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued winter weather safety tips. It advises residents to wear appropriate footwear to avoid slipping on icy paths and to seek medical assistance at the onset of frostbite or hypothermia symptoms. In such scenarios, it’s imperative to reach a warm place, remove any wet clothing, and carefully reheat the body.

Power Companies Preparedness

The Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, in the face of an extended period of extreme winter cold, assures members of its preparedness for any contingency. The cooperative has carried out recent system upgrades expected to bolster the system’s resilience. It is also reminding members to secure a safe and warm place to stay in case of power outages and to use portable generators safely. The cooperative’s SmartHub app is available to track outages and receive updates.

For a real-time view of power outages, the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives provides an Outage Map. The map offers a comprehensive overview of active power outages across various power companies and electric cooperatives in Northeast Oklahoma.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
3 mins ago
Tourist's Close Encounter with Bear Sparks Criticism and Concern
In the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, a chance encounter between a tourist and a black bear unfolded into a tense scene. A tourist, drawn to the sight of the wild animal, ventured too close and began filming the bear from behind a gate. The encounter took a swift turn
Tourist's Close Encounter with Bear Sparks Criticism and Concern
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility: A Call for Safety Measures
1 hour ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility: A Call for Safety Measures
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Stark Reminder of Rip Current Dangers
2 hours ago
Bronte Beach Rescue: A Stark Reminder of Rip Current Dangers
Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH
12 mins ago
Massive Oil Tanker Fire Engulfs Depot Road in Epping, NH
Duke Energy Braces for Power Outages Amidst Blustery Conditions
25 mins ago
Duke Energy Braces for Power Outages Amidst Blustery Conditions
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
55 mins ago
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
9 seconds
Jurgen Klopp Faces FA Misconduct Charge; De Bruyne Returns in Style
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
2 mins
Gbajabiamila's Legacy: A Beacon of Development in Surulere
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
2 mins
From Heartbreak to Health: Molly Proudfoot's Transformation with Slimming World
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
2 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress: A Shift in India's Political Landscape
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
2 mins
Peacock Premium Boosts Sports Streaming with Extensive Soccer Content
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
2 mins
Political Turmoil in Plateau State: PDP Lawmakers Vow to Regain Mandates
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
3 mins
Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
3 mins
Hull FC's Young Warriors Primed for Pre-Season Debut Against Bradford Bulls
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
3 mins
Magomed Ankalaev Triumphs Over Johnny Walker in UFC Rematch: Referee Marc Goddard Praised for Handling Controversial Moment
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
48 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app