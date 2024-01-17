Power Integrations to Announce Q4 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Power Integrations, the Nasdaq-listed company under the ticker POWI, has announced the date for the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter. The company will publicly disclose these insights on February 8, 2024, following the close of the market. This critical financial update will offer a transparent look into the company's recent performance, potentially influencing its market position and investor confidence.

Anticipated Conference Call

Not resting on the release of the financial results alone, Power Integrations plans to host a conference call on the same day. Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the call aims to engage the investment community directly, allowing for a deeper understanding of the figures released. Those interested in joining the discussion can register via a link provided by the company, facilitating an open channel of communication between Power Integrations and its stakeholders.

A Leading Innovator in Power Conversion

Power Integrations, Inc., is renowned as a leading innovator in the realm of semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are considered vital components within the clean-power ecosystem. They play a key role in enabling the generation of renewable energy, as well as promoting the efficient transmission and consumption of power. Their influence stretches across a broad spectrum of applications, from milliwatts to megawatts, underscoring the company's expansive reach and impact in the energy sector.

Accessible Webcasts for Broader Engagement

In an effort to foster broader engagement and maintain transparency, Power Integrations will also provide both live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call. These will be accessible from the company's website, ensuring that interested parties who are unable to participate in the live call can still gain insights from the discussion at a later date. This move signifies Power Integrations' commitment to keeping its stakeholders informed and involved in its ongoing journey.