Poway Unified School Superintendent on Leave Amid Harassment Allegations

The Poway Unified School District has taken the decision to place Superintendent Dr. Marian Kim Phelps on paid administrative leave, following allegations of harassment directed towards members of the Del Norte High School softball team. The allegations surfaced during a November board meeting and have since led to an independent investigation by an outside law firm.

Allegations of Harassment

The allegations against Dr. Phelps revolve around a softball banquet held in May, where she was accused of bullying a player and her teammates for not clapping enthusiastically enough for her daughter, who was receiving the MVP award. The player, represented by attorney Justin Reden, has subsequently filed a lawsuit against the superintendent.

Impact on School Environment

Despite the serious nature of the allegations and the absence of the superintendent, students at Del Norte High School have reported that the school day has proceeded as normal. The school’s atmosphere appears largely unaffected by the ongoing investigation.

Call for Greater Action

While the decision to place Dr. Phelps on leave signifies the district’s recognition of the severity of the accusations, Reden argues that further measures are necessary. He believes that the root cause of the problem needs to be addressed to ensure student protection and respect within the school system. The district, however, has refrained from making additional comments, citing the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of student and personnel matters.