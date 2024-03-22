Poughkeepsie Library Hosts Free Book Festival: Authors, Illustrators, $15 Vouchers for Youth

The Poughkeepsie Public Library District is set to enrich the community's literary landscape by hosting a free book festival at Falcon Hall on the Dutchess Community College campus. Scheduled for Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event promises a day filled with literary exploration and creativity, featuring notable authors and illustrators.

Every child aged 17 and under attending the festival will be gifted a $15 book voucher, a move aimed at encouraging young readers to dive into the joy of reading. These vouchers are redeemable on the day of the festival and are a testament to the library's commitment to fostering literacy and love for books among the younger generation.

Meet Your Favorite Authors and Illustrators

The festival is not just an opportunity to grab free books; it's a rare chance to meet and interact with the minds behind beloved stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to get their books signed by authors and illustrators, making this event an invaluable experience for book lovers of all ages. The lineup of participating authors and illustrators, while diverse, shares a common goal: to inspire and ignite a passion for reading.

A Voucher for Every Young Reader

In an effort to make literature accessible to all, the Poughkeepsie Public Library District is ensuring every young reader leaves the festival with a book in hand. The $15 voucher, which must be presented at the time of purchase, is an initiative to remove financial barriers that might prevent children and teenagers from owning books. This policy is in line with the library's overarching mission to promote literacy and lifelong learning.

A Day of Literary Celebration

Beyond book signings and free vouchers, the book festival serves as a community gathering to celebrate the power of stories. It's a day where young readers and seasoned bibliophiles alike can explore various genres, discover new authors, and possibly find their next favorite book. The event's setting at Dutchess Community College's Falcon Hall provides an ample and welcoming space for this literary feast, making it a perfect family outing option.

As the festival draws near, the excitement within the Poughkeepsie community and beyond is palpable. This event is more than just a book festival; it's a beacon for community engagement through the love of literature. It underscores the vital role public libraries play in enriching their communities, not just through access to books, but by creating spaces where the joy of reading can be celebrated collectively.