Poughkeepsie Galleria's Mega Job Fair: 100+ Employers, Free Transit for Job Seekers

Seeking new career opportunities or aiming to enter the workforce? Poughkeepsie Galleria is the place to be this Thursday as it hosts a substantial job fair, presented in collaboration with the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Dutchess County Workforce Investment Board. Scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., this event promises a direct gateway for job seekers to meet with over 100 potential employers, all under one roof.

Job Fair Details and Transportation Offer

Enabling easy access to this career-building opportunity, Dutchess Transit is stepping up by offering free rides to attendees who can present a printed or digital version of the job fair flyer. This gesture not only facilitates participation but also underscores the community's support for employment growth. Attendees are advised to come prepared, dressing professionally and armed with multiple copies of their resumes, ready to impress potential employers.

Who's Hiring?

Among the notable organizations eager to meet candidates are Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation, Dutchess BOCES, Hyde Park Central School District, MidHudson Regional Hospital/WMC Health, and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. These employers represent a wide array of sectors, offering a diverse range of opportunities for job seekers with various skill sets and career interests.

Why Attend?

The job fair not only serves as a platform for immediate employment opportunities but also offers a chance for networking, gathering industry insights, and exploring potential career paths. It's an invaluable occasion for individuals at any career stage, whether entering the job market, considering a career change, or seeking advancement opportunities.

As the job market continues to evolve, events like the Poughkeepsie Galleria job fair play a crucial role in connecting talent with opportunity. This gathering is more than just a hiring event; it's a community-wide initiative to bolster economic growth and support workforce development in Dutchess County. By bringing together a broad spectrum of employers and job seekers, it strengthens the local job market and fosters a sense of community and mutual growth. Don't miss this chance to take the next step in your career journey.